UPDATE 1-Goldman said to join Alibaba loan team as IPO nears

By Prakash Chakravarti and Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, June 3 Goldman Sachs has
joined Alibaba Group's $8 billion loan with $500 million in
financing as the Chinese e-commerce giant prepares for a massive
initial public offering expected to come as early as the fourth
quarter of this year.
Goldman has joined as mandated lead arranger and bookrunner
on the three-tranche loan, which has a June 7 deadline, Thomson
Reuters publication Basis Point reported on Monday, citing an
anonymous source.
The Alibaba IPO is expected to rival Facebook Inc's
$16 billion offer last year, and would yield banks tens of
millions of dollars in underwriting revenues.
Alibaba has yet to select an underwriting team. A financial
industry source with direct knowledge of the matter said the
company was likely to favour banks that have extended it loans.
Alibaba, which is expected to list in Hong Kong, has met
with several banks over the past few weeks, sources said.
Goldman declined to comment on the loan and officials from
Alibaba were not available for immediate comment.
Nine banks were already mandated for the $8 billion loan,
with other banks invited to join in as part of the syndication.
The loan will refinance Alibaba's existing debt, and give
the company an extra pile of cash ahead of the IPO. The new
facility will free the company from covenants that capped its
borrowing at $4 billion.
The financing is split into a $2.5 billion, three-year term
loan, a $1.5 billion three-year revolving credit and a $4
billion five-year term loan. The revolver is not syndicated,
Basis Point said.
Banks have been invited to join the three and five-year term
loan tranches on a pro-rata basis on three levels ranging from
$200 million to $500 million.
For commitments of $500 million and the titles of mandated
lead arranger and bookrunner, lenders get fees of 150 basis
points and 225 basis points on the three and five-year tranches,
respectively, the Thomson Reuters publication reported.