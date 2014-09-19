版本:
Ahead of Alibaba debut, NYSE says all systems operating normally

NEW YORK, Sept 19 In advance of the widely anticipated trading debut of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. , the New York Stock Exchange on Friday said all of its systems are operating normally.

In a market status update issued to clients at 7:30 a.m. (1130 GMT), the exchange said, "Common Customer Gateways (CCGs) are open for members to submit orders. All NYSE systems are currently operating normally."

Alibaba, which priced its massive initial public offering at $68 a share late on Thursday, will begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker "BABA" later on Friday morning. Ahead of that, the NYSE had performed extensive testing of its trading systems in a bid to ensure its debut goes smoothly.

