NYSE tests systems, to brief investors before Alibaba's debut

NEW YORK, Sept 19 The New York Stock Exchange
tested its trading systems over the summer to make sure Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd's market debut on Friday goes without
a hitch, after the Chinese e-commerce company's initial public
offering raised $21.8 billion.
Alibaba chose the NYSE over rival exchange operator Nasdaq
OMX Group Inc to list its shares in part because it
worried about Nasdaq's ability to handle a massive IPO after
Facebook Inc's botched market debut in 2012, sources have
previously said.
Nasdaq systems buckled under the tremendous volume of orders
for Facebook's stock, leading to hours of delay and losses to
investors.
In a bid to avoid any glitch from marring Alibaba's market
debut, the NYSE conducted two mock trading sessions to ensure
brokers are able to connect to its systems and do everything
they normally do during daily trading, said David Ethridge, who
is in charge of IPOs at the NYSE, a unit of Intercontinental
Exchange Inc.
The exercises, held for a few hours on the afternoons of
July 12 and Sept. 6, both Saturdays, allowed brokers to test
their messaging systems, which transmit their orders and receive
the all-important confirmation messages that wreaked havoc on
Nasdaq's system.
"It's really about orders and message traffic," said
Ethridge, who traveled to China before and after Alibaba chose
the iconic Big Board as its listing venue. Customers could ask
all the questions they need answered so that "we all feel good
going into this thing."
The NYSE also plans to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m.
(1230 GMT) to provide operational updates to members of the
trading, technology and operations segments of the industry.
Alibaba's shares priced at $68 per share, at the top end of
the range, on Thursday, valuing the company at $167.6 billion.
Its shares are expected to start trading some time after the
market opens on Friday. It could be the largest-ever initial
public offering if underwriters exercise an option to sell more
shares, as many expect.
Alibaba, which was founded 15 years ago in former English
teacher Jack Ma's one-bedroom apartment, is responsible for 80
percent of online sales in China. As a result, investors, eager
to buy into China's rapid growth and evolving Internet sector,
have been clamoring to get shares.
NYSE's testing comes after a series of glitches in recent
years roiled markets and weighed on investor confidence, placing
a bigger focus on operational risk by both regulators and market
participants. Market operators have been testing their systems
to ensure order routing systems function properly.
Nasdaq, for example, has said it responded to Facebook by
putting extra safeguards in place, creating new positions within
the company to improve communications with the industry and
regulators when errors occur, and establishing an engineering
team to monitor and analyze daily performance.
TWITTER MODEL
NYSE often conducts systems testing during the weekends, but
it was only last October, ahead of Twitter Inc's market
debut, that it opened up for an IPO simulation requested by
member firms, many of which participated in Facebook's IPO.
"We did it for Twitter, in response to another transaction
that had caused people to be somewhat uncomfortable," Ethridge
said. "That got everybody comfortable on Twitter going into it,
and it went fine."
Still, each IPO is different because of the number of shares
offered and the make-up of demand in the after-market, when
investors who were unable to completely fill their order book
before initial trading begins must enter the market. Estimating
the number of sellers also is important to ensure a successful
market debut.
Ethridge said after the pricing, a lengthy process of
allocating shares to all the parties that agreed to take part in
the IPO begins. It can go into the wee hours as underwriters
divvy up shares among investors.
To ensure trading at the open of the IPO and during the day
goes smoothly, the NYSE will work with a so-called stabilization
agent, which is Goldman Sachs Group Inc in Alibaba's
case, Ethridge said. Goldman will determine when to open trading
in Alibaba and at what price, and will manage the flow of
orders.
General Motors Co's shares started trading about 10
minutes after market open in their debut, while Twitter took
about 70 minutes to open. Every IPO is different, Ethridge said.
(Editing by Paritosh Bansal, Bernard Orr)