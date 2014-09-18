Yahoo options popular ahead of Alibaba IPO

| NEW YORK, Sept 18
shares do not begin trading until Friday, so investors
hungry for a bite of the Chinese e-commerce giant have turned
their attention to Yahoo Inc's options in recent days.
The volume of options trading in Yahoo - which has a big
stake in Alibaba - has risen steadily over the last month. On
Thursday, a day before Alibaba's debut on the New York Stock
Exchange, options trading peaked with more than 929,000
contracts changing hands.
The spike in volume makes this the busiest week for Yahoo
options since 2008, said Henry Schwartz, president of options
analytics firm Trade Alert.
The stock has benefited from the enthusiasm over Alibaba, of
which Yahoo holds a 22.4 percent stake. The U.S. Internet
company is expected to sell shares of the Chinese e-commerce
company, that could boost Yahoo's cash stockpile, currently $4.2
billion, by as much as $3.1 billion.
Investors hope that Yahoo will continue to benefit from
Alibaba's earnings performance as it will maintain a stake in
the company.
"This is just people speculating. If you can't get in on the
IPO, this is the next best way to get in on it," said Lawrence
McMillan, president of McMillan Analysis Corp.
Traders are speculating that Yahoo will continue to rise in
price, McMillan said. So far in September, Yahoo shares have
risen 9 percent, and are up 4 percent for the year.
The stock lost one percent to close at $42.09 on Nasdaq on
Thursday with nearly 90 million shares traded, its busiest day
since October 2011.
Options volume on Yahoo on Thursday was three times usual
with 631,000 calls and 298,000 puts traded, according to Trade
Alert data.
"For now, the focus is not on Yahoo, but rather the stake
Yahoo has in Alibaba and the potential for a windfall from the
IPO," Ophir Gottlieb, chief executive officer at Los
Angeles-based Capital Market Laboratories LLC, said.
Dan Mirkin, CEO at San Diego, California-based Trade-Ideas
LLC, said Alibaba could open much higher than the level at which
it is priced. The expected range for the stock was $66 to $68 a
share, but some analysts, including Morningstar, said the shares
should trade around $90 each.
"And if that is the case, that certainly is not priced into
the Yahoo stock," he said.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Bernard Orr)