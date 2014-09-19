UPDATE 2-Retail investors rush to buy Alibaba IPO

(Updates data from TD, adds data from Fidelity, adds
commentary, detail)
By Jessica Toonkel
Sept 19 The biggest initial public offering of
all time appears to have finally gotten U.S. retail investors'
attention.
Two weeks ago, brokerage firms and financial advisers were
hearing practically nothing from clients about Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd, which went public Friday.
But today, investors at TD Ameritrade and Fidelity
Investments rushed to place orders for shares of the Chinese
e-commerce provider, which is a juggernaut in China and has
higher sales figures than both Amazon.com Inc and eBay
Inc combined.
Pre-market investor orders at TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
for shares of Alibaba Holding Corp surpassed
the number of orders placed before the Facebook initial
public offering, according to the firm.
Similarly, at Fidelity Investments' brokerage arm, orders
for Alibaba were running 10 percent higher than they had for
Facebook, according to a source familiar with the
situation, who wished to remain anonymous because he was not
permitted to speak to the media on the matter.
Meanwhile, financial advisers, many of whom just weeks ago
were saying they were surprised at the lack of interest in
Alibaba, have been flooded with calls from clients interested in
buying shares of the company in the past 48 hours.
"I think as the chatter has increased and the date of the
IPO got closer, investors are deciding to get in," said Alan
Haft, a Newport California-based financial adviser, who has seen
the number of clients who want to buy shares almost double in
the past few days. "The common thread I hear is 'this is the
Amazon of China.'"
As of Monday, 88 percent of American consumers had not even
heard of Alibaba, according to an Ipsos poll conducted for
Thomson Reuters.
The surge in orders for Alibaba at TD Ameritrade took the
brokerage's executives by surprise, said JJ Kinahan, chief
market strategist at the firm. Just two weeks ago the number of
client inquiries about the Alibaba IPO at TD Ameritrade was
around a quarter of what it was for Facebook and about half of
what it was for Twitter Inc.
Many investors have become more comfortable with the idea of
investing in Alibaba given all of the media coverage around the
company in the past couple of hours. "They realize it is not a
fly by night company," Kinahan said.
As of mid-day, Alibaba accounted for about 15 percent of all
retail client trades at TD Ameritrade, according to the company.
In the past two days, James Gambaccini, a Fairfax,
Virginia-based independent financial adviser, said he had
received at least 75 e-mails and calls from clients interested
in buying shares.
"It's all they have been hearing about on the news over the
last day so they want to know what it's all about," he said.
Retail investors generally get only 10 percent to 20 percent
of shares in big IPOs.
The offer, which was distributed at $68 per share in the
IPO, began trading at $92.70 at 11:53 a.m. EDT (1553 GMT) on the
New York Stock Exchange.
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Additional reporting by Jed
Horowitz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Linda Stern, Jeffrey Benkoe
and Andrew Hay)