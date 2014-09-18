Bulk of Alibaba shares to go to 25-50 large institutions-sources

BRIEF-China Commercial Credit files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 mln
* China Commercial Credit Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2plYM6w) Further company coverage:
Sept 18 Underwriters for Alibaba Group Holdings are planning to give the bulk of shares sold by the Chinese e-commerce company to a group of 25 to 50 large institutions, people familiar with the situation said Thursday.
By focusing the allocation so narrowly on large institutions, the banks hope to prevent volatile trading of its shares after expected trading begins on Friday and in the weeks to come, the sources said.
The company is set to sell some $22 billion of shares on Thursday after the close of U.S. trading. (Reporting By Liana Baker and Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* China Commercial Credit Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2plYM6w) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 26 Commission-free trading startup Robinhood has raised $110 million in a round led by Russian billionaire Yuri Milner's investment group DST Global, valuing the company at $1.3 billion.
* MPLX LP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER HAS DECLARED A CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.54 PER COMMON UNIT FOR Q1 OF 2017