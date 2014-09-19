BRIEF-TD Ameritrade premarket orders for Alibaba surpassed Facebook

Sept 19 Pre-market investor orders at TD Ameritrade Holding Corp for shares of Alibaba Holding Corp surpassed the number of orders placed before the Facebook initial public offering, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.

As of 12:30 ET, Alibaba accounted for about 14 percent of all retail client trades, according to the company.

TD Ameritrade has more than 6 million customers.

(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel)