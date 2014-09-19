版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 20日 星期六 01:49 BJT

BRIEF-TD Ameritrade premarket orders for Alibaba surpassed Facebook

Sept 19 Pre-market investor orders at TD Ameritrade Holding Corp for shares of Alibaba Holding Corp surpassed the number of orders placed before the Facebook initial public offering, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.

As of 12:30 ET, Alibaba accounted for about 14 percent of all retail client trades, according to the company.

TD Ameritrade has more than 6 million customers.

(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐