BRIEF-TD Ameritrade premarket orders for Alibaba surpassed Facebook

BRIEF-Cable One reports Q1 EPS $5.80
* Q1 revenue $207.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $220.6 million
Sept 19 Pre-market investor orders at TD Ameritrade Holding Corp for shares of Alibaba Holding Corp surpassed the number of orders placed before the Facebook initial public offering, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.
As of 12:30 ET, Alibaba accounted for about 14 percent of all retail client trades, according to the company.
TD Ameritrade has more than 6 million customers.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel)
* Amerisourcebergen reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Richmont Mines Inc - qtrly company-wide production of 29,401 ounces of gold