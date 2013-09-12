DEALTALK-Clock ticking for a 2013 Alibaba IPO

By Elzio Barreto and Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, Sept 12 The door is closing fast for
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to complete an initial
public offering in 2013.
The Chinese e-commerce company is locked in a debate with
Hong Kong regulators over its shareholding structure, delaying
the launch of the widely anticipated sale that may be worth more
than $15 billion.
The more time it takes to reach a compromise on this issue,
the less time Alibaba will have before the end of the year to
submit its listing documents to Hong Kong regulators.
"This doesn't look like a 2013 IPO any more," one person
familiar with the IPO discussions told Reuters. Delaying the IPO
into next year carries the risk of stock market uncertainty and
misses out on the technology-heavy Nasdaq's 23.4 percent
gain so far this year.
Alibaba has yet to formally outline an IPO timetable, but
people familiar with the matter say the company has been
preparing for a listing over the past few months. The process is
now delayed in Hong Kong by issue of who will control the
company's board after it goes public.
Alibaba's founders and senior management have been lobbying
the Hong Kong stock exchange to stay in charge of
decision-making even after the IPO, but the regulators have in
the past rejected corporate structures that failed to treat all
shareholders equally.
Starting Oct. 1, companies must formally appoint IPO
sponsors - in other words, investment banks - at least two
months before filing a listing application, according to new
rules set out by the Hong Kong exchange.
Applications usually take around one month to process, and
if approved, a company would need another month at least to
market the deal.
As Alibaba has yet to mandate investment banks, it cannot
file any documents. If Alibaba appoints sponsors soon after the
new regulations kick in, the earliest they can launch the offer
is February 2014.
A Hong Kong-based securities lawyer said Alibaba could get
around the two-month sponsorship rule by mandating banks before
Oct. 1 and then saying that they have been working on the deal
long beforehand.
The lawyer, however, said that argument was unlikely to
succeed.
"We have no timetable, no location selected and no
underwriters," Alibaba spokesman John Spelich said.
FAT FEES
Alibaba prefers a Hong Kong listing over New York because of
its previous experience in dealing with regulators there after
the 2007 IPO of its Alibaba.com unit, people familiar with the
company say.
U.S. exchanges also require companies to adhere to more
onerous disclosure rules, lawyers say. Even if Alibaba does
decide to take the New York route, it appears to have left it
too late, said Keith Pogson, managing partner for financial
services at Ernst & Young in Hong Kong.
"Even a U.S. listing this year is tough, though depending on
how advanced their preparations are, from an accounting and
legal perspective, they could get it done before the holidays
kick in December," he told Reuters.
"But if they miss that window, then this is a first quarter
2014 event at the earliest."
The major banks jostling for a role in the offer would be
bitterly disappointed: the IPO is estimated to yield about $260
million in commissions, which would make Alibaba the biggest
Chinese fee payer to global investment banks in a decade and
help said banks meet their 2013 targets.
Yahoo Inc, owner of a 24 percent in the Chinese
e-commerce company, would also be frustrated. The company is
keen to sell part of its shareholding when the IPO hits.