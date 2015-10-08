Alibaba's Ma says concerns about China consumption overdone

BRIEF-Univar Inc & Univar USA enters first amendment to credit agreement on Jan 19- SEC filing
* On Jan 19, Univar USA, Univar Inc entered first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
Oct 8 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Chairman Jack Ma said he doesn't think consumption will decline in China as the economy slows, terming such concerns an "overreaction."
"We predict that over 50 percent of China's consumption will be conducted online within 10 years, and that means massive potential for the e-commerce market," Ma said in a letter to shareholders. (bit.ly/1LnRAqt)
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* On Jan 19, Univar USA, Univar Inc entered first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.