Alibaba wins dismissal of lawsuit over pre-IPO regulatory warning

| NEW YORK, June 22
NEW YORK, June 22 Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd
has won the dismissal of a U.S. lawsuit accusing
China's largest e-commerce company of defrauding shareholders by
concealing a regulator's warning about its ability to suppress
counterfeiting on its websites.
Chief Judge Colleen McMahon of the U.S. District Court in
Manhattan ruled late Tuesday that Alibaba did not fraudulently
omit its July 16, 2014 meeting with China's powerful State
Administration for Industry and Commerce from investor materials
for its $25 billion initial public offering two months later.
Alibaba's American Depositary Shares fell 12.8 percent on
Jan. 28 and 29, 2015 after the SAIC issued a white paper
outlining concerns it raised in the meeting.
These included that many products sold on Alibaba's websites
infringed on trademarks, or were banned, substandard or fake.
The white paper was later withdrawn, but seven proposed U.S.
class action lawsuits were filed over the share price drop. They
were combined into a single nationwide case before McMahon.
Alibaba has long faced accusations that its online platforms
are a haven for counterfeiters, including in lawsuits by luxury
brands such as Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent.
In her 40-page decision, McMahon said the IPO materials
contained extensive disclosures of regulatory risks that Alibaba
faced for failing to police its websites.
The judge also said the disclosures made clear that China's
legal and regulatory environment made investing in a Chinese
company such as Alibaba risky.
"It is clear that Alibaba did not downplay its problem with
counterfeit sales on its platforms or the likelihood of an
administrative action against it," McMahon wrote.
McMahon also said the plaintiffs did not show that Alibaba
Chairman Jack Ma intended to conceal the SAIC meeting to inflate
his proceeds from the IPO.
Ma is worth $23.2 billion, Forbes magazine said on
Wednesday.
The litigation was brought on behalf of holders of Alibaba
ADS and ADS stock options from Sept. 19, 2014 through Jan. 29,
2015. The lead plaintiffs are Christine Asia Co and William Tai.
Laurence Rosen, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, did not
immediately respond on Wednesday to requests for comment.
Neither Alibaba nor Jonathan Youngwood, a lawyer for the
company and Ma, immediately responded to similar requests.
The case is In re: Alibaba Group Holdings Limited Securities
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 15-md-02631.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)