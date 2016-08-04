U.S. judge dismisses part of Alibaba counterfeit goods lawsuit

NEW YORK Aug 4 A U.S. judge on Thursday dismissed part of a lawsuit filed last year by Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and other luxury brands accusing Alibaba Group Holding Ltd of promoting the sale of counterfeit goods.

U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan dismissed racketeering claims asserted by brands owned by Paris-based Kering SA, saying their complaint failed to allege facts that could sustain those claims. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)