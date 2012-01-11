Alibaba cuts size of planned loan to buy back Yahoo stake-sources

HONG KONG Jan 11 Alibaba Group
has reduced the size of its debut loan to $3 billion, the funds
which the Chinese e-commerce giant plans to use to buy back part
of the 40 percent stake Yahoo Inc owns in the company,
three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Alibaba was initially planning to raise as much as $4
billion, but according to one of the sources, the company could
instead tap its cash reserves to fund the deal.
Alibaba, which has a Hong Kong listed unit Alibaba.com
, has more than $3 billion in cash, the source said.
Yahoo's stake could be worth up to around $13 billion, based
on the $1.6 billion paid for a 5 percent stake in Alibaba Group
by Yunfeng Capital, Silver Lake and other investors in November.
Alibaba Group, founded by billionaire entrepreneur and
former English teacher Jack Ma, declined to comment. The sources
were not authorised to speak to the media.