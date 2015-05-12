Alibaba rolls out 3-hour delivery service for healthcare goods

| BEIJING
BEIJING May 12 Chinese online shopping giant
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is rolling out a three-hour
delivery service for healthcare goods, mimicking rival JD.com
Inc.
The service will launch in five Chinese cities, including
Beijing and Shanghai, and expand to 19 by the end of 2015,
Alibaba said on Tuesday.
Products beyond healthcare will be added in the future.
It works through a partnership with five pharmacy chains
that sell goods via stores on Alibaba's Tmall.com website.
The service, called 'Ji Su Da' or "fast delivery", links
shoppers who buy eligible products to the nearest of more than
1,500 drugstores.
Cainiao, an Alibaba affiliate operated in partnership with
various logistics firms, collects and delivers the order.
Alibaba's biggest e-commerce challenger is JD.com, which is
built on a devotion to strong logistics networks and speedy
delivery similar to Amazon.com Inc.
Wary of that prowess when it comes to distribution, Alibaba
and its partners have spent recent years building out Cainiao in
an effort to compete.
Ji Su Da is part of a broader trend to bring online various
offline services from flagging a taxi to finding nearby
restaurant deals. Known as "online to offline", this often uses
a smartphone to find someone's location and the nearest service
provider.
"This service is ideal for consumers who need
non-prescription drugs and other healthcare products quickly,"
said Xu Hui, head of Cainiao Ji Su Da. "This service effectively
mobilizes resources at both online and offline stores, which in
turn brings the customers a seamless shopping experience."
Alibaba has been ramping up its healthcare operations. Last
month, it injected its online pharmacy operations into affiliate
Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited, a $2.5
billion deal to consolidate its healthcare enterprise and ride a
boom in online health-related business.
But Ji Su Da could see growth restricted by its limited
application, mainly working for everyday goods which are
available on a large scale throughout China, as well as JD.com's
rival service. The smaller e-commerce company operates JD
Daojia, which does rapid delivery for groceries, meals and
flowers.
"We've offered standard same-day delivery in most major
cities for years -- more than 130 areas today -- not just for a
few items, but for the tens of thousands of products that we
stock," a JD.com spokesman told Reuters in an email.
(Editing by Mark Potter)