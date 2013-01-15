Alibaba Group's Ma to step down as CEO on May 10

HONG KONG Jan 15 Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba
Group and one of China's most well-known Internet
entrepreneurs, said he will step down as chief executive officer
on May 10, although he will remain as chairman, according to a
letter sent to employees.
"On May 10, 2013, I will no longer assume the role of
Alibaba Group CEO. I will fully dedicate myself to the role of
executive chairman of Alibaba Group," Ma said in the letter seen
by Reuters.
"Don't worry, we are confident that we will be able to
announce a new CEO on May 10," he said.