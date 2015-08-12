UPDATE 1-Macy's to set up China online store on Alibaba's Tmall Global

(Adds background, shares)
Aug 12 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said
it signed an agreement with the Chinese joint venture of Macy's
Inc to set up the U.S. retailer's store on its online
marketplace, Tmall Global.
The deal makes Macy's the first U.S. department store chain
to join Tmall Global, Alibaba said on Wednesday.
Alibaba and its newer rival JD.com Inc have been
trying to win deals with owners of popular U.S. brands to cater
to China's growing appetite for imported consumer products.
Macy's said on Wednesday that its joint venture, Macy's
China Ltd, with Hong Kong-based retailer Fung Retailing Ltd
would invest about $25 million over the next 18 months.
"No physical Macy's stores are planned for China at this
time," Macy's said.
The company, which will own 65 percent in the joint venture,
does not expect the store to have any "material impact" on its
earnings in the year ending January 2016.
Macy's said it expected sales of about $50 million from
China in 2016.
Separately, Alibaba reported its slowest quarterly sales
growth in three years, sending its shares down about 8 percent
to a record low.
Alibaba's shares were down 6.5 percent at $72.28 in late
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
