Germany's Metro opens Chinese web shop using Alibaba platform

FRANKFURT, Sept 8 German retailer Metro AG
will use Alibaba's Tmall Global platform to
offer a range of German products online to Chinese consumers,
branching out from operating wholesale stores in China into
e-commerce.
Metro, which runs more than 80 wholesale markets in China
under the Metro Cash & Carry brand, will sell private labels as
well as supplier brands from Germany on the Tmall platform, the
companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
In a first phase, over 100 products including dairy, canned
foods, coffee, chocolate, cosmetics goods will be on sale but
the offering will be widened.
The companies will explore further ways to collaborate in
sourcing, supply chain and data analysis, they said.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)