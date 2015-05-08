Alibaba eyes stake in phone maker Micromax to grow in India - sources

MUMBAI May 8 China's Alibaba Group Holding
is in talks with India's Micromax Informatics
IPO-MINF.NS to buy a share of about 20 percent in the
smartphone maker, helping the e-commerce giant roll out services
and expand its presence in India, several sources with direct
knowledge said.
The deal, if completed, would see Alibaba investing as much
as $1.2 billion, valuing Micromax, the second-biggest smartphone
brand in India by sales, at $5 billion to $6 billion, two of the
sources said.
Micromax has also been in talks with investors led by
Japan's SoftBank Corp to sell a stake of roughly 20
percent, raising up to $1 billion, Reuters reported in March.
[ID: nL3N0WS44P]
Those discussions have hit a roadblock over differences in
valuation expectations, sources told Reuters this week.
All the sources involved in the process declined to be named
as they were not authorised to speak to the media about ongoing
deal negotiations. Micromax, SoftBank and Alibaba declined to
comment.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee, Sumeet Chatterjee and
Indulal PM in Mumbai; Additional reporting by Teppei Kasai in
TOKYO and John Ruwitch in SHANGHAI; Editing by Clara Ferreira
Marques)