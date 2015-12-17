版本:
Alibaba not in talks to buy Hong Kong's Ming Pao newspaper - spokesman

SHANGHAI Dec 17 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is not in talks to acquire Hong Kong's Ming Pao newspaper, company spokesman Rico Ngai told Reuters on Thursday.

The Australian Financial Review reported earlier on Thursday, citing sources, that Alibaba was in discussions to buy the Hong Kong newspaper. (Reporting by Paul Carsten in WUZHEN, China; Writing by Engen Tham; Editing by Adam Jourdan)

