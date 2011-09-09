RPT-Alibaba to release English mobile OS this month - exec

(Repeats to attach story to alert)

HANGZHOU, China, Sept 9 Alibaba Cloud Computing, a unit of Alibaba Group, will release an English version of its mobile operating system via upgrade this month, a top company executive said on Friday.

Wang Jian, Alibaba Group's chief architect and president of Alibaba Cloud Computing, was speaking to reporters.

Alibaba launched in late July its first self-developed mobile operating system and smartphone in a bid to capture a slice of China's rapidly growing mobile Internet market.

Earlier this week, Dell Inc confirmed that it was working with Baidu Inc to develop smartphones and tablets for the Chinese market. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)