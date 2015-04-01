版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 1日 星期三 17:07 BJT

BRIEF-Alibaba Group appoints Yu Yongfu as president of marketing unit, Alimama

April 1 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd :

* Appoints Yu Yongfu as president of marketing unit, Alimama

* Yu also CEO of Alibaba mobile browser unit UCWeb and digital mapping unit Autonavi Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Carsten)
