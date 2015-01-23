Who's afraid of China's economy slowing? Not Alibaba's Jack Ma

| DAVOS, Switzerland
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 23 Jack Ma, executive
chairman of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding
, isn't worried about slowing Chinese economic growth,
he told a meeting of business and political leaders in Davos,
Switzerland.
"If China still keeps 9 percent growth of the economy there
must be something wrong. You will never see the blue sky. You
will never see quality. China should pay attention to the
quality of the economy," he said in a question-and-answer
session at the World Economic Forum.
China's economy grew 7.4 percent in 2014 -- the slowest pace
in 24 years, government data released on Tuesday
showed.
The slowdown follows thirty years of red-hot double-digit
percentage growth that has lifted millions of Chinese out of
poverty and transformed the country into the world's
second-largest economy.
But the rapid expansion has also polluted the country's air
and water, opened up huge income inequalities and saddled the
nation with ominous debt levels, leading policymakers to change
tack and abandon the pursuit of growth at all costs.
Alibaba, the world's biggest e-commerce company, made its
market debut in late September after a $25 billion initial
public offering that ranked as the largest ever.
The firm is now planning a major move to win U.S. business
this year, while at the same time spending billions on its home
turf to maintain its edge in China's competitive internet
sector.
Chinese consumers are curbing spending on discretionary
items, a Reuters analysis showed this week, and there are signs
more people are choosing cheaper products.
However, Gil Luria, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said
Alibaba had little to worry, as the slowdown in growth was
mainly being driven by other parts of the economy.
"It's not consumption that would be driving the deceleration
of the Chinese economy -- to the extent that it's decelerating,
it's more because of investment flowing down," Luria said.
"It looks like the Chinese consumer is still strong and
growing."
(Additional reporting by Sophie Sassard in DAVOS, Edwin Chan in
SAN FRANCISCO and Paul Carsten in BEIJING; Writing by John
Ruwitch in SHANGHAI; Editing by Mark Potter)