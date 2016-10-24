UPDATE 1-Alipay targets Chinese tourists with U.S. payment deals

* Alipay sets Verifone payment terminal deal in N.
America/Europe
* Chinese payment app also signs up merchant acquirer First
Data
* U.S. expansion follows payment provider deals in Europe
and Asia
(Adds details of First Data and Asia partnerships)
By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, Oct 24 China's Alipay is expanding
its mobile payment app service into the United States through
partnerships with payment processors First Data and
Verifone, the latest deals in a global strategy to reach
Chinese consumers travelling abroad.
Alipay, which counts 450 million active users in China, is
the top mobile payments player there. It is a unit of privately
held ANT Financial, which is in turn an affiliate of publicly
traded Chinese internet company Alibaba.com.
It has begun actively expanding outside China over the past
year via partnerships in Asia and Europe. In Britain, for
example, luxury department stores Harrods and Selfridges and
retailers Holland & Barrett and the Body Shop now accept Alipay.
Instead of seeking to go head to head with major payments
players outside its home market, Alipay targets the fast growing
Chinese tourism market, which numbered 117 million travellers in
2014, according to the United Nations World Tourism
Organisation, and is forecast to double by 2020.
Through the Verifone deal announced on Monday, Alipay is
targeting top-tier merchants across retail, luxury goods, health
supplement and department stores. Verifone supplies more than 29
million payment devices and terminals worldwide. First Data
serves more than six million business locations.
Alipay and rival WeChat, a unit of Tencent,
together make up 90 percent of the Chinese mobile payments
market, with gross merchandise value estimated at more than $1
trillion last year, dwarfing other mobile payment systems around
the world, according to iResearch China estimates.
Sabrina Peng, president of Alipay International, said in a
recent interview that her company's ambition is to become a
global payments provider over the next decade, with 60 percent
of its transaction volume coming from outside China. "We are
targeting 2 billion users in the next 10 years," she said.
French payment terminal supplier Ingenico
announced in August an expanded deal with Alipay to allow
merchants across Europe to use Ingenico's payment gateway to
accept payments from Alipay users visiting the region.
The Alipay service is also being integrated into terminals
from Concardis, a payments provider for merchants in
German-speaking Europe.
Wirecard, also of Germany, is developing a payment
system that uses two-dimensional QR barcodes popular in China to
help merchants across Europe accept payments from Alipay users.
Alipay has a similar deal with mobile payments start-up
Zapper in Britain to allow Chinese tourists to use QR codes in
more than 1,000 restaurants there.
Counter Service convenience stores and Paysbuy, a Thai
payment processor are Alipay's partners in Southeast Asia, while
Japan's Recruit, and Korea's KICC are also supporting
Alipay, the company said.
(Reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and
Andrew Hay)