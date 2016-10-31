Alibaba reshuffles entertainment units, to raise 10 bln yuan fund

BEIJING Oct 31 Alibaba Holdings Group Ltd. said on Monday it has reorganised its media and entertainment businesses to form one group headed by mobile business group head Yu Yongfu.

The company also said it plans to raise more than 10 billion yuan ($1.48 billion) for an affiliated investment fund.

As part of the reshuffle Victor Koo will step down as CEO of Alibaba's video streaming service Youku Tudou and oversee the new fund, an Alibaba spokeswoman told Reuters, confirming the details of a leaked internal email.

The new Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group will also include Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd.

Yu will keep his previous positions as head of AutoNavi and Alibaba Mobile Business Group. ($1 = 6.7720 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Catherine Cadell; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)