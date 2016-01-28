Alibaba to exit Meituan, focus on Koubei to deliver local services

BEIJING/SHANGHAI Jan 28 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Thursday that the group will sell the firm's stake in Meituan, a company that delivers food and offers deals from local businesses, to focus on its own rival Koubei venture.

"We've had a very successful financial investment in Meituan but we believe that a better allocation of our capital is to put our resources into Koubei," said Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai on a conference call.

In October, Meituan merged with competitor Dianping, backed by Alibaba's arch-rival Tencent Holdings Ltd. After the merger, China's dominant e-commerce firm Alibaba has been looking to sell its stake. (Reporting by Paul Carsten in Beijing and John Ruwitch in Shanghai; editing by Katharine Houreld)