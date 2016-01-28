Alibaba to exit Meituan, focus on Koubei to deliver local services

BRIEF-Roche Holding AG says Troponin T test cleared by FDA
has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack
BEIJING/SHANGHAI Jan 28 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Thursday that the group will sell the firm's stake in Meituan, a company that delivers food and offers deals from local businesses, to focus on its own rival Koubei venture.
"We've had a very successful financial investment in Meituan but we believe that a better allocation of our capital is to put our resources into Koubei," said Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai on a conference call.
In October, Meituan merged with competitor Dianping, backed by Alibaba's arch-rival Tencent Holdings Ltd. After the merger, China's dominant e-commerce firm Alibaba has been looking to sell its stake. (Reporting by Paul Carsten in Beijing and John Ruwitch in Shanghai; editing by Katharine Houreld)
(Adds background, table, graphics link) NEW YORK, Jan 19 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined for the third straight week to their lowest since early December, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. Mortgage rates have fallen in step with lower U.S. Treasury yields as investors have reduced their bets on rising inflation and interest rates while they await details on tax cuts, trade, infrastructure spending and looser regulations from
UCB files Briviact (brivaracetam) CV in the US as monotherapy treatment for adult epilepsy patients with partial-onset seizures