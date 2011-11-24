Alibaba.com Q3 net profit rises 12 pct

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Nov 24 Alibaba.com Ltd, China's largest e-commerce company, posted an 11.9 percent rise in third-quarter earnings, the slowest growth in nearly two years and missing analysts' forecasts.
The company, the listed unit of Alibaba Group, operates an e-commerce website that links Chinese small businesses looking to sell their goods to overseas buyers. Alibaba Group, founded by billionaire Jack Ma, is 40 percent owned by Yahoo Inc .
Net profit for July-September rose to 409.7 million yuan ($63 million) from 366.1 million yuan a year earlier, below an average forecast of 432.23 million yuan from three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue grew 10.6 percent to 1.6 billion yuan.
Alibaba.com shares were up 1.95 percent before the results, outperforming the main Hang Seng Index's 0.4 percent gain. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.