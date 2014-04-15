版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 16日 星期三 04:43 BJT

RPT-China's Alibaba Q4 revenue climbs 66 percent

(Repeats without change to fix technical issue)

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N expanded revenue 66 percent in the fourth quarter, a spike in growth for the Chinese Internet company as it prepares for the biggest U.S. tech debut since Facebook Inc's in 2012.

China's largest Internet company, which market participants predict could raise as much as $15 billion in an IPO this year, reported $3.06 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, well up from $1.84 billion a year earlier.

Its results were released alongside major shareholder Yahoo Inc's first-quarter numbers on Tuesday. (Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐