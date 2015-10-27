CORRECTED-Alibaba revenue rises 32 pct, beating expectations

(Corrects revenue and revenue estimate in paragraph 2 to
million from billion)
Oct 27 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd's second-quarter revenue rose 32 percent,
beating analysts' estimates, even as the value of goods
transacted on its platform grew at a slower pace.
Revenue rose to 22,171 million yuan in the quarter ended
Sept. 30, compared with the average analyst estimate of
21,245.29 million yuan, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Gross merchandise volume, or the total value of goods
transacted on its platforms on China retail marketplaces, rose
28 percent to 713 billion yuan.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)