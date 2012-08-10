UPDATE 1-Alibaba Group's Jan-March net profit soars-SEC filing

* Yahoo filing shows Alibaba Q1 net at $220.5 mln vs $29.6
mln yr ago
* Alibaba first-quarter revenue hits $805 million
By Melanie Lee
SHANGHAI, Aug 10 Alibaba Group,
China's largest e-commerce company, posted a 64 percent rise in
revenue in the January-March quarter and a six-fold rise in net
profit, cementing its position as a key beneficiary of China's
e-commerce explosion.
Alibaba's net profit for the first quarter jumped to $220.5
million from $29.6 million a year ago. Its sales climbed to
$805.9 million, according to a filing by Yahoo Inc to
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ()
Based on the first-quarter results, Alibaba Group, which is
40 percent owned by Yahoo, is the second-largest Chinese
Internet company by revenue, behind Tencent Holdings
and ahead of Baidu Inc. It is the last China Internet
behemoth that is still private and not required to publicly
disclose financial statements.
Alibaba, which runs the Taobao Marketplace, China's largest
business-to-consumer e-commerce website, and Alibaba.com,
China's largest business-to-business platform, has a business
model that revolves around online advertising and subscription
fees.
"In China people are transitioning from traditional shopping
methods to e-commerce, so it is a very very fast growing
industry," said Alex Lee, an analyst with Hong Kong-based
Haitong International Research.
"There are other players like Tencent that are rising in the
industry. But in the near term, Alibaba will stay the dominant
force in China's e-commerce industry," Lee added.
According to data from Analysys International, in the second
quarter this year, Alibaba Group was the second-largest platform
for Internet advertising by market share, after Baidu.
"The results speak for themselves," said Alibaba Group
spokesman John Spelich, who declined to elaborate on the
numbers. Sources told Reuters that Taobao accounted for almost
two-thirds of $2.8 billion group revenue in 2011.
PROVIDING INTERNET REAL ESTATE
A key to Alibaba's rapid growth is that it is a platform not
an online retailer. The difference being Alibaba's crown jewels,
Taobao Marketplace and Taobao Mall, don't carry inventory or
manage warehouses, but provide Internet real estate by allowing
buyers and sellers to trade, and charging them advertising or
subscription fees.
For the six months that ended March 31, Alibaba's revenue
rose 76.7 percent to $1.83 billion, while net profit rose 638.9
percent to $457.4 million. The filing shows Alibaba's income
from operations rising to $490 million in the same period from
$73.2 million a year ago, a jump of about 569 percent.
Yahoo agreed in May to sell back part of its stake to
Alibaba. Under the agreement, Yahoo was to sell one-half of its
stake in Alibaba for at least $6.3 billion in cash and up to
$800 million in new Alibaba preferred stock.
Alibaba delisted its Alibaba.com unit earlier this year in
preparation for an eventual initial public offering. Banking
sources told Reuters that Alibaba Group could rival Facebook
with a valuation of $100 billion when it lists its
shares, possibly by 2015.
China's rapidly growing e-commerce industry is estimated by
Boston Consulting Group to become the world's largest by 2015,
worth more than 2 trillion yuan ($314.5 billion).