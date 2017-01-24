UPDATE 2-Alibaba raises guidance as strategy shift makes progress

* Posts 54 pct rise in Q3 revenue
* Raises 2017 growth guidance to 53 pct from 48 pct
* Aims to sharpen focus on data and cloud operations
* Core e-commerce provides bulk of revenue
* Revenue from cloud business jumps by 115 pct
(Adds context from conference call, executive comments)
Jan 24 Chinese online retail giant Alibaba Group
Holding beat analyst estimates with a 54 percent rise
in third-quarter revenue, benefiting from its sharpened focus on
cloud and digital media ventures as well as gains in its core
business.
Seeking new revenue streams with a series of data, cloud,
artificial intelligence and logistics projects as China's
e-commerce market begins to show signs of saturation, Alibaba
said after Tuesday's results that it would raise 2017 full-year
guidance for revenue growth to 54 percent from 48 percent.
In recent months, executives including Chairman Jack Ma have
identified Alibaba as a data company, downplaying the role of
online retail in its future.
It submitted a $2.6 billion bid this month to privatise
Chinese department store operator Intime Retail Group,
saying it intended to use data to digitise offline shopping.
In a conference call after Tuesday's earnings, Chief
Executive Daniel Zhang said the company would leverage its data
to explore new modes of retail, treating the Intime investment
as a test.
Revenue from Alibaba's core e-commerce business accounted
for 87 percent of total revenue in the three months to Dec. 31,
down from 92 percent in the same period a year earlier.
Third-quarter revenue was 53.2 billion yuan ($7.76 billion),
against a consensus forecast of 50.1 billion yuan from Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S, while net income attributable to the company's
shareholders grew 43 percent to $2.57 billion, or $1 a share.
Revenue rose 273 percent to 4,063 million yuan in its
digital and entertainment business, mainly driven by the
consolidation of Youku Tudou, CFO Maggie Wu said.
The company's cloud business, meanwhile, increased revenue
by 115 percent to 1,764 million yuan.
Alibaba Chairman Ma met Donald Trump before his inauguration
this month and promised to add a million small U.S. businesses
to the company's platforms over five years, though there was no
mention of that target in Tuesday's earnings.
The company has also been looking to limit damage to its
image after its Taobao shopping website was returned to a U.S.
blacklist of sites peddling counterfeit goods. U.S. regulators,
meanwhile, have been investigating Alibaba's accounting
practices.
($1 = 6.8560 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Catherine
Cadell in Beijing; Editing by David Goodman)