Alibaba's quarterly revenue beats estimates

May 18 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
reported fourth-quarter revenue above analysts' expectations on
Thursday, helped by strength in the Chinese e-commerce market.
China's top e-commerce firm also announced a two-year share
repurchase program of up to $6 billion.
Alibaba's total revenue rose about 60 percent to 38.58
billion yuan ($5.60 billion) in the quarter ended March 31,
versus an average forecast of 36 billion yuan according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to 10.65
billion yuan, or 60 cents per share, from 5.37 billion yuan in
the year-earlier quarter.
Revenue from the firm's core e-commerce business unit
increased 47 percent to 31.57 billion yuan, above the previous
quarter's 45 percent rise.
($1 = 6.8908 Chinese yuan)
