RPT-Jack Ma says lawsuits, probes help Alibaba to be understood

By Engen Tham
HANGZHOU, China, July 9 Lawsuits and
investigations are an opportunity for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
to be better understood, founder and executive chairman
Jack Ma said in an interview on Saturday.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched a
probe earlier this year into the Chinese e-commerce firm's
accounting practices to determine whether they violated federal
laws. Questions about Alibaba's growth rate and its relations
with affiliated companies have dogged the firm for years.
"If you want to sue us, sue us," Ma said.
"It's an opportunity for us to let them understand what
we're doing," he told Reuters, saying he had complied with SEC
requests but did not know when the U.S. agency would respond
with a finding.
Ma was speaking after the first day of a two-day
philanthrophy conference hosted by the Alibaba Foundation, a
charitable organization established by the group.
He said Alibaba had been transparent and provided the SEC
with everything it had asked for.
In 2014, the now 51-year-old Ma and Alibaba co-founder Joe
Tsai pledged share options worth about $3 billion at the time to
a newly established charitable trust in the biggest donation of
its kind in China.
It took the Jack Ma Foundation a year to register, said Ma.
China boasts more billionaires than anywhere else in the
world, yet lags in public philanthropy as the wealthy prefer to
keep a low profile.
Ma, who has a net worth of $21.8 billion according to the
2015 Forbes Rich List, said Chinese culture warns that nothing
good will come of having a high profile, adding that his dad
sent him a message on Friday advising him to keep his low.
Ma said that many private non-government organizations in
China were not considered "authentic".
"We find the system does not work, so people stop and say
what am I going to do, so sometimes people like us, we do it on
our own," said Ma.
Critics say the environment in China for NGOs has become
more restrictive this year.
In new laws governing charities and non-government agencies
brought in in the first half of the year, the government has
sought to rein in groups that endanger national security, which
commentators say gives Beijing the right to close groups as they
wish.
In April this year, the founder of China's Tencent Holdings
Ltd, Pony Ma, said he plans to donate 100 million company
shares, worth more than $2 billion, to a new charity fund in the
second biggest philanthropic pledge after Jack Ma's.
