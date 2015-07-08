Alibaba boosts Singapore Post stake, invest in e-commerce unit

SINGAPORE, July 8 Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is investing about S$279
million ($205.98 million) to expand its holdings in Singapore
Post Ltd (SingPost) and its e-commerce subsidiary, the
two companies said in a statement.
SingPost is seeking to boost its e-commerce business to
offset weak postal revenues, and last year an Alibaba unit
bought an over 10 percent stake in SingPost for $249 million.
In the latest deal, Alibaba said it was buying an additional
5 percent stake in SingPost for S$187.1 million.
Alibaba will also invest up to S$92 million to buy a 34
percent stake in Quantium Solutions International, a SingPost
subsidiary that provides e-commerce logistics across the Asia
Pacific.
Alibaba is currently the second largest shareholder in
SingPost after Singapore Telecommunications.
SingPost shares were up 1.32 percent in early trade after
the announcement, outperforming a largely flat market.
($1 = 1.3550 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Miral Fahmy)