版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 11日 星期三 21:00 BJT

Alibaba's Ma expects Singles' Day to show at least 50 pct growth

BEIJING Nov 11 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's annual Singles' Day shopping festival should have 50 percent growth each year, founder and executive chairman Jack Ma said in Beijing on Wednesday.

Singles' Day is the biggest shopping event in the world, larger than the United States' Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

Many Chinese e-commerce firms offer steep discounts to attract consumption on a massive scale. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; editing by Jason Neely)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐