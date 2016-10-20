Catwalks and Katy Perry: Alibaba starts countdown to Singles' Day

HONG KONG Oct 20 Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd started the countdown to its
annual shopping festival Singles' Day on Friday, promising
consumers - and investors - a bonanza of fashion shows, virtual
reality and U.S. pop star Katy Perry.
The one-day event, held annually on Nov. 11, sees billions
of dollars of goods sold via Alibaba's Tmall platform at steep
discounts, and is a barometer for the firm's performance.
Transactions last year broke past $14 billion.
The celebration, launched seven years ago by Alibaba, has
already eclipsed the combined sales of the equivalent events in
the United States: Cyber Monday and Black Friday.
However, Alibaba's accounting practices for the event came
under scrutiny this year by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC). Some merchants have questioned whether results
from the event are really as high as reported.
The firm, headed by billionaire businessman Jack Ma, plans
to expand Singles' Day sales globally this year, opening up Hong
Kong and Taiwan as the first markets outside China where
consumers will be able to buy international products via Tmall.
The plan is part of the firm's efforts to reduce reliance on
China, where it generates the bulk of its revenue, and where
flagging economic growth threatens to slow Alibaba's earnings.
"Last year we brought many international brands to China for
the first time," Alibaba Chief Executive Daniel Zhang told
reporters in Hong Kong on Thursday.
"We are bringing them to consumers in Hong Kong and Taiwan
for the first time this year, and next it will be Southeast Asia
and the rest of the world," he said.
This year's event would feature a performance by Katy Perry,
virtual reality shopping, and a live-streamed fashion show in
Shanghai allowing viewers to pre-order items as they appear on
the catwalk, the firm said.
The sales are a key channel in driving transaction volumes,
where consumers can get cut-price deals ahead of time, but the
transaction only goes through on the day itself.
(Reporting by Sijia Jiang in HONG KONG; Writing by Adam
Jourdan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)