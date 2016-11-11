Alibaba Singles' Day sales race past $5 bln in first hour

* First-hour transactions jump a third vs 2015 - Alibaba
* Says 84 pct of sales in first two hours via mobile devices
* Jump as China consumers swing to shopping on smartphone
By Catherine Cadell
SHENZHEN, China, Nov 11 Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it racked up more than
$5 billion in transactions in the first hour of its annual
'Singles' Day' sales blitz on Friday - a third more than in the
first hour of last year's spree.
The 24-hour event held annually on Nov. 11 offers a
benchmark for Alibaba's performance and an insight into China's
swing to online shopping, especially via smartphones. Launched
in 2009, Alibaba's version of the event was designed to
encourage consumers without a partner to treat themselves.
Always accompanied by celebrity razzmatazz - sports stars
David Beckham and Kobe Bryant attended Alibaba's countdown this
year - Singles' Day shifts more goods than Black Friday and
Cyber Monday in the United States combined. Sales on Alibaba
platforms, which include Tmall and Taobao, are tipped to exceed
$20 billion this year, up from $14 billion last year.
"Back in 2013, 35 billion yuan ($5.15 billion) was our
one-day GMV (gross merchandise volume)," said Chief Executive
Officer Daniel Zhang in a live microblog posting on Alibaba's
event. "Now we can achieve it in one hour."
MOBILE SHOPPING SURGE
Sales officially opened at midnight, releasing a wave of
pre-orders that shoppers had placed ahead of the event and
propelling the first billion dollars of transactions in just
under 5 minutes, Alibaba said on its official microblog.
Alibaba is not the only retailer to mark Nov. 11 with a
massive sales drive. China's no. 2 e-commerce player - and
bitter Alibaba rival - JD.com Inc and many others also
offer discount deals on the day.
The rise of Singles Day reflects how China's consumers,
armed with smartphones, are racing online to shop - to the
detriment of bricks and mortar stores. Alibaba said on Friday 84
percent of sales in the first two hours were via mobile devices,
up from last year.
For Alibaba, extending the expansion of Singles Day could
help consolidate sales growth this quarter after a 55 percent
surge in second-quarter revenue. The firm co-founded by
billionaire entrepreneur Jack Ma beat analyst estimates for
July-September on the back of strong core e-commerce sales as
well as growth in media and entertainment.
But cut-throat competition for customers on Singles' Day has
caused concern over false advertising and massaged statistics.
This week China's business regulator warned mainland online
shopping platforms against suspect sales tactics.
In May this year, Alibaba said the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission was looking into how it reports its Single's
Day figures. Alibaba said at the time it was cooperating with
the authorities, and that the SEC advised it the investigation
should not be seen as an indication the company had violated
federal securities laws.
($1 = 6.7987 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Cate Cadell and Xihao Jiang; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)