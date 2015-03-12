UPDATE 2-Alibaba ploughs $200 mln into Snapchat in latest startup deal-source

* Snapchat seen valued at around $15 bln
* Deal partly a defensive move for Alibaba - analyst
* May help Alibaba connect U.S. & Chinese merchants,
customers
By Edwin Chan and Bill Rigby
March 11 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is
investing $200 million in photo-messaging app Snapchat, a source
familiar with the deal said, striking its latest Silicon Valley
deal as the Chinese ecommerce company builds up mobile services.
The investment values the Los Angeles-based company at
around $15 billion, according to Bloomberg, citing people
familiar with the situation. This places the four-year-old
company into the top ranks of privately held startups.
With Snapchat blocked in China it is unclear what immediate
value the startup would bring to Alibaba, which handles more
online commerce than Amazon.com Inc and eBay Inc
combined.
Alibaba, which has seen a steady increase in shopping via
smartphones and tablets, has made it a priority to develop
mobile services. But its attempt to create a popular messaging
app has not had much success, coming up against arch-rival
Tencent Holdings Ltd's ubiquitous WeChat service.
Tencent, China's biggest social networking and entertainment
company, also invested in Snapchat in 2013, TechCrunch reported
at the time.
"We know that Tencent powered ahead of Alibaba in mobile
with WeChat, so Snapchat as the 'it' company for youth social
networks in the West has an obvious appeal," said Duncan Clark,
managing director of Beijing-based tech consultancy BDA.
China's large internet firms are making these investments
partly as a defensive move against each other, with potential
for financial returns and partnering in China if regulations
permit, said Clark.
"It's better from their perspective from earning virtually
nothing on their cash in the bank. These are small bets for
them," said Clark.
Snapchat's latest valuation, if accurate, would be a massive
increase for a company that Facebook Inc offered to buy
in late 2013 for $3 billion.
Snapchat, which allows its more than 100 million users to
send messages that disappear in seconds, had sought capital to
extend its core service. In January, it began carrying videos
and articles from mainstream media outlets such as CNN and ESPN,
bringing Snapchat into closer competition with Facebook and
Twitter Inc.
A potential allure for Alibaba could be Snapchat's use as a
payment service, as the Chinese company looks to connect
consumers and merchants in China and the United States. This
includes smoothing the way for cross-border payments.
In November, Snapchat launched a service to let users send
money to each other, in a partnership with online payments
company Square.
Snapchat did not respond to requests for comment.
