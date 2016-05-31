版本:
Softbank to sell $7.9 billion of Alibaba shares

May 31 Softbank Group Corp said it will sell at least $7.9 billion of shares in Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd as it looks to raise capital.

Softbank will hold about 28 percent of Alibaba after the sale, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)

