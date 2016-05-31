Softbank to sell $7.9 billion of Alibaba shares

MOVES-Credit Suisse hires Eilert as head of US par loan trading
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters LPC) - Credit Suisse has hired Michael Eilert as head of US par loan trading, according to an internal memo from the bank.
May 31 Softbank Group Corp said it will sell at least $7.9 billion of shares in Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd as it looks to raise capital.
Softbank will hold about 28 percent of Alibaba after the sale, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)
* ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE (A NEW INDICATED ANNUAL RATE OF $17.00)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said on Wednesday.