2017年 6月 8日

Alibaba CFO says expects revenue growth of 45-49 pct in FY2018

BEIJING, June 8 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd expects revenue growth of 45-49 percent in the 2018 fiscal year, said CFO Maggie Wu on Thursday during an investor conference in Hangzhou, China.

Alibaba's stock is up over 40 percent this year on strong growth in its core e-commerce business. (Reporting by Cate Cadell)
