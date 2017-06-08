UPDATE 1-Alibaba CFO says expects revenue growth of 45-49 pct in FY2018

* To rename "annual active buyer" metric to reflect
entertainment biz
* To invest to expand consumer base, B2C
BEIJING, June 8 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
expects revenue growth of 45-49 percent in the 2018
fiscal year, said Chief Financial Officer Maggie Wu on Thursday
during an investor conference in Hangzhou, China.
That figure compared with 56 percent revenue growth posted
for the 2017 fiscal year ended March 31. At the same event last
year, the firm predicted 48 percent revenue growth.
Alibaba last month said it beat first-quarter revenue
targets, but fell short of earnings estimates citing changes in
local tax rates. It also announced a share buyback program worth
$6 billion, replacing its previous program.
The e-commerce and data giant, which is seeking to expand
new business lines in artificial intelligence, big data and
cloud computing, has seen its stock rise over 40 percent since
the beginning of 2018.
Wu also said the firm would rename some of its reporting
segments, as well as renaming its "annual active buyers" metric
to "annual active consumers", reflecting growth in its
entertainment business.
Wu said the firm would reinvest funds to attract new users
and expand its business-to-consumer sales base.
