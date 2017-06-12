UPDATE 1-Alibaba launches new sales channels in Malaysia, Singapore

(Adds rivals, background, user targets)
BEIJING, June 12 Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Monday said it is
launching new sales channels in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong
and Taiwan as China's deep-pocketed e-commerce firms vie for new
users in the region.
The new service, Tmall World, will allow overseas Chinese
users to buy goods from Alibaba's Tmall brand-to-consumer retail
site, the company said in a statement.
"Alibaba will provide end-to-end solutions including
logistics, payment, and localization support catering to each
local market's needs," the statement said.
The firm plans on extending the Tmall World network to other
countries in the future.
Alibaba has invested heavily in Southeast Asia, seeking to
meet lofty user acquisition goals as the Chinese retail market
shows signs of maturing.
Alibaba chairman Jack Ma told investors on Friday the
company is aiming to have 2 billion customers within 15 years,
with overseas customers accounting for 1.2 billion of those
users. Alibaba had roughly 450 million active annual buyers on
its China marketplaces in the year ended March 31.
In 2016 it agreed to invest $1 billion in Southeast Asian
retailer Lazada Group, and launching a service that allows local
users to purchase a selection of Tmall goods.
The latest sales channels take aim at the 100 million
Chinese citizens living overseas, and users must have an active
Chinese payment method to purchase goods.
It comes as Alibaba payment affiliate Ant Financial is also
expanding heavily in the region through investments and joint
ventures.
In the past year the finance firm has sealed deals in
Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea, Hong Kong and India, as well
as rebranding Lazada Group's payment arm Hello Pay under Ant
Financial's own Alipay brand.
It also comes as rival Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com Inc
is expanding operations in Southeast Asia. On Friday
JD.com Chief Executive Richard Liu told Reuters that the firm
plans to launch services in Thailand by the end of the year,
building on existing activities in Indonesia.
(Reporting by Cate Cadell, editing by Louise Heavens)