UPDATE 1-Startup Stripe, China's Alipay strike payments agreement

(Adds comments from Stripe CEO, background)
By Deepa Seetharaman
SAN FRANCISCO, June 24 Startup Stripe and
China's Alipay have struck a deal to allow Chinese buyers to pay
for purchases on the U.S. service, in a rare agreement between a
Western payments service and the Alibaba IPO-ALIB.N affiliate.
Alipay, once part of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba before
it was split off, handles about half of all online transactions
in China. Stripe said the deal will let its own customers more
easily handle purchases from the world's second largest economy.
Stripe, which is often compared to Ebay Inc's PayPal, said
few of the credit card brands it supports are used in China. It
decided to add support for Alipay to bridge the gap between
Chinese consumers and the businesses whose payments it handles.
"I don't think the people realize the extent to which the
Internet economy is balkanized," Stripe President and Co-founder
John Collison said in an interview.
Currently most businesses can accept online payments from
just a minority of the world's population, Collison added. "What
we've been focusing on this year has been making Stripe work
really well for global businesses."
Alipay users can now enter their email address and a
six-digit SMS code to buy things from companies that use Stripe
to process payments, rather than be bounced to another site.
But payments is just one challenge for companies looking to
sell goods around the world. Another is the complicated and time
time-consuming process of getting physical goods to consumers in
places like China, India and Brazil.
"That is something we have heard from our merchants,"
Collison said, of these logistical challenges. "Maybe some day
we will end up doing something there. That's one of the big
challenges for them."
The startup raised $80 million in January from venture
capital investors in a deal that values Stripe at a hefty $1.75
billion. Since January, it has grown from 90 people to 130.
The transaction puts Stripe in the rarefied company of
startups valued at more than $1 billion just three years after
brothers Patrick and John Collison debuted their service.
Stripe's clients have included ridesharing service Lyft and
the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Its institutional
investors include Sequoia Capital, General Catalyst Partners and
Khosla Ventures.
Stripe is also backed by three of PayPal's co-founders:
venture capitalist Peter Thiel, Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk
and Max Levchin, who recently raised $45 million for his latest
startup Affirm, which extends financing to shoppers in a matter
of seconds.
(Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid and Diane Craft)