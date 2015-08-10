UPDATE 2-Alibaba to invest $4.6 bln in China electronics retailer Suning

* Alibaba buys stake in electronics retailer Suning
* Joins trend of combining online and physical businesses
* Steps up competition with rival JD.com
(Writes through with context, Alibaba CEO comments)
By Gerry Shih
BEIJING, Aug 10 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
will invest $4.6 billion in leading Chinese electronics
retailer Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd, its biggest
step yet towards integrating online and store-based shopping.
Alibaba is paying 28.3 billion yuan ($4.56 billion) for
newly issued Suning shares and will ultimately hold a 19.99
percent stake. Suning will in turn invest 14 billion yuan to
acquire 1.1 percent of Alibaba through the purchase of new
shares, the two said in a joint statement.
The deal comes when Chinese companies, as well as the
country's top policymakers, have espoused combining offline and
online sectors as a lucrative new business model.
Baidu Inc, China's dominant Internet search
provider, has said it would invest $3.2 billion over the next
three years in such services, while property conglomerate Dalian
Wanda Group said last month its entertainment arm would lead a
$1 billion investment in a travel website.
Alibaba's latest alliance would, in practical terms, allow
its online customers to go into one of Suning's 1,600 outlets in
China to try out a product before purchasing it on Alibaba's
website using their smartphone.
Suning, which has long boasted a formidable logistics
operation, would join forces with Alibaba's distribution network
to deliver goods in as little as two hours, the companies said.
INTERNET STRATEGY
China's leaders have been fleshing out a broad Internet
sector strategy known as "Internet Plus" to combine online and
offline industries and encourage more technology-driven,
high-value economic output as the world's second-largest economy
wrestles with slowing growth.
For Alibaba, the alliance could reinforce its position
against its main e-commerce rival JD.com, which has
traditionally enjoyed healthy sales of electronics and gadgets.
Alibaba will open a new section dedicated to Suning on its
popular TMall shopping website.
Alibaba has been seeking to strengthen its electronics
offerings in recent years, inking tie-ups with Gome Electrical
Appliances Holding Ltd and Haier Electronics Group Co
Ltd to offer home appliances online.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Alibaba Chief Executive
Daniel Zhang said he would consider striking more deals with
brick-and-mortar stores beyond electronics, as long as those
retail chains "can bring us additional customers."
But he maintained that Alibaba's interest in Suning did not
reflect any fundamental shift in Alibaba's strategy toward
becoming more of a physical retailer itself.
"We are trying to build an integrated online-offline
platform for both customers and merchants," Zhang said. "We
don't change our strategy. We're still a platform company."
Alibaba's Tmall faced challenges holding onto its long-held
dominance in Chinese e-commerce, said James Roy, associate
principal from China Market Research Group in Shanghai.
"From Alibaba's point of view, acquiring or having such a
strategic alliance with a fairly large competitor will help them
to continue to enjoy that strong position."
JD.com played down its rival's new partnership.
"Over 12 years we've built a reputation for amazing delivery
speed and attention to customer experience. That's why we've
been able to build a market leading position, and it's very
tough to duplicate," JD.com said in a statement
($1 = 6.2096 Chinese yuan renminbi)
