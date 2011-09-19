Alibaba's Taobao Mall targets 200 bln yuan in trans. vol in 2012

BRIEF-IEC Electronics Q1 loss per share $0.09
* IEC Electronics Corp - expect revenue decrease will persist through q2 of fiscal 2017
BEIJING, Sept 19 Alibaba's Taobao Mall said on Monday it is targeting 200 billion yuan ($31.3 billion) in transaction volume in 2012, double the amount it is on track to achieve this year.
In June Alibaba Group split its e-commerce website Taobao into three companies, namely its product search engine eTao, business-to-consumer website Taobao Mall and consumer-to-consumer website Taobao.com.
Yahoo owns about 40 percent of Alibaba Group, while Softbank owns about a third. Alibaba.com is the group's listed business-to-business unit. China's B2C segment is the fastest growing niche in the country's booming e-commerce industry. ($1 = 6.383 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Xu Wan; Writing by Melanie Lee)
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 10 A fire in the workers' barracks of BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, left three workers injured early Friday, the company said.
* Futures up: Dow 30 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 6 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)