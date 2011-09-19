Alibaba's Taobao Mall targets 200 bln yuan in trans. vol in 2012

BEIJING, Sept 19 Alibaba's Taobao Mall said on Monday it is targeting 200 billion yuan ($31.3 billion) in transaction volume in 2012, double the amount it is on track to achieve this year.

In June Alibaba Group split its e-commerce website Taobao into three companies, namely its product search engine eTao, business-to-consumer website Taobao Mall and consumer-to-consumer website Taobao.com.

Yahoo owns about 40 percent of Alibaba Group, while Softbank owns about a third. Alibaba.com is the group's listed business-to-business unit. China's B2C segment is the fastest growing niche in the country's booming e-commerce industry. ($1 = 6.383 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Xu Wan; Writing by Melanie Lee)