Alibaba's Ma champions U.N. e-commerce drive for development

| GENEVA, April 25
GENEVA, April 25 Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack
Ma said on Tuesday the Internet should be a utility available to
the whole world, putting his weight behind a U.N. call for
e-commerce to boost developing economies and help fight poverty.
Ma, who advises the United Nations trade and development
agency UNCTAD on small business and young entrepreneurs, was the
star attraction at a conference on e-commerce for development.
"The Internet should be treated as a utility and should be
treated also as the infrastructure of global development," he
said. "Everything will be online and everything online will have
data. And data will be the energy for innovation."
UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi said he and Ma would
meet in Kigali in July with 10 African presidents and young
entrepreneurs, aiming to persuade the politicians of their
responsibility to help their young populations realise their
potential.
Ma said his first trip to Africa would focus on e-commerce
payment to support inclusive and sustainable development, as
well as education and environmental protection.
Ma, a Chinese citizen, said he would bring a big group of
Chinese business leaders looking for business opportunities and
partnership in Africa.
He said Alibaba Group Holding Ltd had created 33
million jobs in China because each small business online could
create at least three jobs. He met U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump in January and said the firm would create a million U.S.
jobs.
Earlier, a group of developing countries launched a roadmap
for using e-commerce to drive growth, narrow the digital divide
and help poorer countries develop.
Argentina's Foreign Minister Susana Malcorra said she hoped
the World Trade Organization would agree a new e-commerce
mandate at a meeting in Buenos Aires in December.
Pakistan's Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan said only
half the world's population would be online by year end - 40
percent in the developing world and 15 percent in poorer
countries.
"The offline population in developing countries is mostly
poor, female, elderly, less educated and in rural areas," he
said.
Issues such as data protection and taxation of crossbred
online purchases must be worked out, he said, but e-commerce
could be "a bulwark against the negative effects of
globalisation".
The developing world needed a voice, he said, comparing a
small group of internet giants, such as Amazon, e-Bay and
Alibaba, to the veto-wielding nations of the U.N. Security
Council.
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)