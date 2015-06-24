Alibaba film unit ties up with Paramount on next "Mission: Impossible"

SHANGHAI, June 24 Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd
is making its first Hollywood movie investment and
partnering with Paramount Pictures to promote the studio's
latest "Mission: Impossible" installment in China.
The film unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will
collaborate with Viacom Inc subsidiary Paramount in
online ticketing, promotion and merchandising for "Mission:
Impossible - Rogue Nation" in China, it said in a statement on
Wednesday. It did not say how much the tie-up would cost.
The movie, starring Tom Cruise, is due in theatres on July
31, according to Paramount's website.
Alibaba Pictures, previously known as ChinaVision Media
Group, raised nearly 5 billion yuan ($805.5 million) in 2014
from a share offer that put Alibaba in control of the company.
Earlier this month, it agreed to sell 4.20 billion new shares at
HK$2.9 each to independent investors to boost its share capital.
In January, Alibaba Pictures unveiled its first movie
project under its new ownership, a romance to be produced by
acclaimed Hong Kong director Wong Kar-wai.
($1 = 6.2072 yuan)
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Miral Fahmy)