Alibaba to launch Netflix-like video streaming service in two months

SHANGHAI, June 14 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
will launch an online video streaming service in China
in about two months, hoping to emulate the U.S.'s Netflix Inc
and HBO, the firm's head of digital entertainment said
on Sunday.
The service will be called 'TBO', or Tmall Box Office, with
content bought from China and other countries, as well as
in-house productions, Alibaba's Patrick Liu told reporters in
Shanghai.
TBO will launch into a competitive online video market in
China, where companies are spending billions of dollars to buy
media content to attract enough viewers to become dominant.
Alibaba's new service will go up against the likes of
Tencent Holdings Ltd, Baidu Inc's iQiyi,
Sohu.com Inc and Leshi Internet Information &
Technology Corp Beijing (LeTV).
"Our mission, the mission of all of Alibaba, is to redefine
home entertainment," said Liu. "Our goal is to become like HBO
in the United States, to become like Netflix in the United
States."
It was not immediately clear how the service would fit with
Youku Tudou Inc, one of China's biggest video streaming
platforms in which Alibaba bought a 16.5 percent stake last
year.
However, unlike the majority of domestic rivals, about 90
percent of TBO's content will be paid for, either by monthly
subscription or on a show-by-show basis, Liu said. The remaining
10 percent would be free.
Netflix itself is also considering an entry into China, a
notoriously difficult task for foreign Internet companies.
