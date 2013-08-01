China's Alibaba bans customers from using Tencent's WeChat

BEIJING Aug 1 China's Alibaba Group, whose
expected IPO could value the e-commerce company as high as $100
billion, has banned its customers from using Tencent Holdings'
popular WeChat mobile messaging app to do business on
Alibaba sites like Tmall and Taobao.
Some merchants have been using WeChat to directly
communicate with customers and encourage them to do business
outside of Alibaba's transaction systems, Alibaba Group said in
a statement.
"We have therefore decided to temporarily suspend the
subscription of WeChat-related applications in the seller-side
service app market and encourage our sellers to conduct their
marketing activities in a safe and legitimate manner," the
company said.
In some cases sellers had also harassed other users. Alibaba
said there is no timeline for when the ban might end, but it
would "monitor the situation closely."
Tencent officials declined to comment.
WeChat, which has more than 300 million users in China and
70 million overseas, has usurped Sina Corp's Weibo
microblogging service to become China's most popular social
messaging app.