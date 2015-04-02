China's Alibaba finance arm, Xiaomi partner in wearable payments

BEIJING, April 2 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's
finance arm and smartphone maker Xiaomi Inc
said on Thursday they will jointly develop mobile payment
systems using wearable technology, a first for China's major
tech firms.
Xiaomi and Ant Financial, an Alibaba affiliate which
includes China's most popular online payment service Alipay,
will enable the Alipay Wallet mobile app to link with Xiaomi's
Mi Band smart fitness bracelet. That will let users smooth the
process of making payments, bypassing the need for passwords.
Although a small step for an emergent technology tipped to
eventually replace wallets, the partnership marks a milestone in
China where the function has thus far been more pipedream than
reality.
The Alipay-Mi Band link will be made available on the
current version of Alipay Wallet for Google Inc's
Android mobile operating system, which runs on handsets
including those of Xiaomi. The next version will be compatible
with Apple Inc's iOS.
The encrypted link will avoid potential security pitfalls of
near-field communications (NFC) wireless technology, which has
been criticised for potential vulnerability to theft and cyber
attacks. Apple will use NFC to allow users to make payments on
its Apple Watch, to be released this month, rather than on a
phone.
