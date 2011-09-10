Alibaba Group says aims to boost Taobao transaction volume

HANGZHOU, China, Sept 10 China's Alibaba Group
aims for 1 trillion yuan ($157 billion) in transaction volume
next year on its Taobao platform, Chairman and chief executive
Jack Ma said on Saturday.
Yahoo Inc , which owns about 40 percent of Alibaba
Group, fired its chief executive Carol Bartz on Wednesday ending
a tumultuous tenure that saw the relationship between Yahoo and
Alibaba fray precipitously.
Ma was speaking at a gathering of entreprenurs in Hangzhou
at the company's annual "AliFest".
Alibaba Group is the parent company of Alibaba.com
, Taobao Mall, Taobao.com and Alibaba Cloud Computing.
($1 = 6.384 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Writing by Jacqueline Wong; Editing
by Raju Gopalakrishnan)