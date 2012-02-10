版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 10日 星期五 08:22 BJT

RPT-Alibaba Group plans to take Hong Kong unit private - sources

HONG KONG Feb 10 Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group plans to take its Hong Kong-listed unit, Alibaba.com, private, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Under the yet-to-be-finalised deal, Alibaba would use borrowed money and internal cash as well as an asset swap to buy back most of a 40 percent stake that Yahoo! owns in the Alibaba group, the sources said.

Alibaba.com shares were halted from trading on Thursday pending an announcement regarding its parent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐